Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stock Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 26.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 456,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,563 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.48% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $24,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ FIXD opened at $53.23 on Tuesday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $52.62 and a 1-year high of $55.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.07 and a 200-day moving average of $54.22.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th.

