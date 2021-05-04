Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,001 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,062 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $17,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 372.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $675.00 price target for the company. Argus raised their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $680.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.24.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $490.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $96.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $515.78 and its 200-day moving average is $528.27. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $335.01 and a one year high of $598.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.31, for a total transaction of $1,008,774.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total value of $39,075.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,909,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,192 shares of company stock worth $20,367,655 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

