Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at CIBC in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$45.00 target price on the stock. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.18% from the company’s previous close.

JWEL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank downgraded Jamieson Wellness from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Eight Capital lowered their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of TSE:JWEL opened at C$39.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.00, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.24. Jamieson Wellness has a 1-year low of C$30.41 and a 1-year high of C$46.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$38.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$36.98.

Jamieson Wellness Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe Health Solutions Inc brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

