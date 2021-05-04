Jamf (JAMF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th. Analysts expect Jamf to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $76.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.47 million. Jamf had a negative return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 10.02%. On average, analysts expect Jamf to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Jamf stock opened at $36.06 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.62. Jamf has a 12 month low of $28.82 and a 12 month high of $51.00.

JAMF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Jamf from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Jamf from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Jamf in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.27.

Jamf Company Profile

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

