James Hambro & Partners Purchases Shares of 1,632 Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

James Hambro & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 14.2% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth about $116,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth about $3,770,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 13.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 15.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $252,810.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,619,473.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $1,468,096.00. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $233.56 on Tuesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.66 and a twelve month high of $235.00. The firm has a market cap of $73.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.39, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $223.56 and a 200 day moving average of $209.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.84%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ITW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $211.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.59.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

