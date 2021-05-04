James Hambro & Partners Has $882,000 Position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

James Hambro & Partners grew its stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 69.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares during the period. James Hambro & Partners’ holdings in American Financial Group were worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in American Financial Group by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in American Financial Group by 26.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 64.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AFG shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $95.75 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of American Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. American Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.20.

Shares of AFG opened at $124.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.30 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.55 and a 1 year high of $125.36.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.20%.

In related news, CEO S Craig Lindner sold 313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total transaction of $36,642.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Vito C. Peraino acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.39 per share, with a total value of $240,975.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 77,889 shares in the company, valued at $7,507,720.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

