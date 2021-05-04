James Hambro & Partners Has $1.18 Million Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

James Hambro & Partners grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 399.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the quarter. James Hambro & Partners’ holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BABA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 40.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BABA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $345.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. HSBC upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 target price (down from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.73.

BABA opened at $230.09 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $622.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $189.53 and a one year high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $19.25. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $18.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

