Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.980-4.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.74 billion-$1.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.76 billion.

NASDAQ JKHY traded up $1.10 on Monday, reaching $163.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 530,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,092. The firm has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 42.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $157.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.93. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52 week low of $141.65 and a 52 week high of $200.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $422.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.04 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.67%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JKHY. Compass Point raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an underperform rating to an in-line rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $174.88.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

