Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $433.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.61 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY traded down $5.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,335,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,822. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $157.06 and its 200 day moving average is $155.93. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52 week low of $141.65 and a 52 week high of $200.98. The stock has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.67%.

JKHY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Compass Point upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.88.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

