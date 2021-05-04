Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) CEO Michael J. Loparco Sells 10,000 Shares

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,975 shares in the company, valued at $13,913,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE:JBL opened at $52.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.04. Jabil Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $55.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.43%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JBL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at $66,576,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at $53,385,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at $570,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at $18,327,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,297,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,264,000 after buying an additional 424,004 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JBL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jabil presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.80.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

