J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $122.15.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JCOM shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. DA Davidson increased their price target on J2 Global from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective (up previously from $122.00) on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on J2 Global from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of JCOM traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $122.05. The company had a trading volume of 362,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. J2 Global has a twelve month low of $53.24 and a twelve month high of $135.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.65 and its 200-day moving average is $101.72.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $469.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.68 million. J2 Global had a return on equity of 26.87% and a net margin of 15.12%. As a group, equities analysts expect that J2 Global will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in J2 Global during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in J2 Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in J2 Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000.

J2 Global, Inc provides internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services, which include cloud fax services under the eFax, sFax, SRFax, MyFax, and eFax Corporate brands; endpoint and email security, and threat intelligence services for real-time malware analysis under the VIPRE brand; Inspired eLearning, a SaaS platform for cybersecurity awareness and compliance training; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me names; online file backup, synchronization, and sharing services under the SugarSync name; and online backup and sync storage services under the LiveDrive name.

