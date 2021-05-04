J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $122.15.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JCOM shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. DA Davidson increased their price target on J2 Global from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective (up previously from $122.00) on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on J2 Global from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.
Shares of JCOM traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $122.05. The company had a trading volume of 362,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. J2 Global has a twelve month low of $53.24 and a twelve month high of $135.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.65 and its 200-day moving average is $101.72.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in J2 Global during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in J2 Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in J2 Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000.
J2 Global Company Profile
J2 Global, Inc provides internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services, which include cloud fax services under the eFax, sFax, SRFax, MyFax, and eFax Corporate brands; endpoint and email security, and threat intelligence services for real-time malware analysis under the VIPRE brand; Inspired eLearning, a SaaS platform for cybersecurity awareness and compliance training; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me names; online file backup, synchronization, and sharing services under the SugarSync name; and online backup and sync storage services under the LiveDrive name.
