J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in Altria Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 7,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group stock opened at $48.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.36, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.02 and a twelve month high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

Altria Group announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MO shares. UBS Group downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

