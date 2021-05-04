J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires 652 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TFC. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 173.4% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 274.1% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TFC. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Truist Financial stock opened at $59.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.50 and a 200-day moving average of $51.86. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $29.87 and a one year high of $61.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $79.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 41.19%.

In related news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $128,340.31. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,375.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $575,199.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,841.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,463 over the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

