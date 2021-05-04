Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Itron had a positive return on equity of 9.74% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $519.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Itron’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of ITRI traded down $2.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,260. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -52.92 and a beta of 1.18. Itron has a fifty-two week low of $50.87 and a fifty-two week high of $122.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.97.

Get Itron alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Itron from $140.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler started coverage on Itron in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Itron in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Itron in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Itron from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.50.

In other Itron news, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 6,316 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total transaction of $601,599.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,813,875.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.