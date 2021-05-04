Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Itron had a positive return on equity of 9.74% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $519.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:ITRI traded down $3.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $85.42. 3,868 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,260. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.43 and its 200-day moving average is $89.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.92 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Itron has a 1-year low of $50.87 and a 1-year high of $122.31.

Get Itron alerts:

Several research firms have commented on ITRI. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Itron from $140.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Itron in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Argus raised Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Itron in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.50.

In other Itron news, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 6,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total transaction of $601,599.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,813,875.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Featured Story: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.