Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Stock Position Trimmed by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 10,900 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Itron were worth $6,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Itron by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,690,335 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $162,104,000 after purchasing an additional 814,324 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Itron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,013,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,167,292 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $591,444,000 after purchasing an additional 360,091 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 876,706 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $84,076,000 after purchasing an additional 290,137 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Itron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,500,000. 96.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Itron stock opened at $88.45 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.97. Itron, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.87 and a 1 year high of $122.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.60 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $519.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.37 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 9.74% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James lowered shares of Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Itron in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Itron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.58.

In related news, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 6,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total value of $601,599.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,813,875.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

