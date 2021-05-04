iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by DAGCO Inc.

DAGCO Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 294.7% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,183,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 299.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 28,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 21,238 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 20,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 15,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 298.2% during the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 21,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 15,897 shares during the period.

Get iShares US Technology ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IYW traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $90.41. 8,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 758,751. iShares US Technology ETF has a one year low of $56.40 and a one year high of $95.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.43.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.