iShares TIPS Bond ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:TIP)

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 20,324 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,290% compared to the average volume of 1,462 call options.

Shares of TIP stock traded up $0.31 on Monday, hitting $126.79. The stock had a trading volume of 6,629,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,838,309. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.36. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $120.25 and a 1 year high of $128.27.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 105.8% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

