iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is ESL Trust Services LLC’s 10th Largest Position

ESL Trust Services LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 169,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 5.8% of ESL Trust Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. ESL Trust Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $18,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,572,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,614,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,453 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,426,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $498,684,000 after buying an additional 126,693 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,191,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $477,125,000 after buying an additional 971,586 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,100,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $376,870,000 after buying an additional 471,028 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,811,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $350,279,000 after acquiring an additional 937,668 shares during the last quarter.

IJR stock traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,110,907. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.29. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $54.70 and a 1 year high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

