iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 1.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,463,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,868 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $167,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Parker Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $142,625,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $82,338,000. Allstate Corp acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $50,975,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,564,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,023,000 after purchasing an additional 479,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $20,686,000.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,657. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.72 and its 200 day moving average is $103.40. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $72.40 and a 1-year high of $120.37.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

