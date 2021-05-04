iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) is Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,580 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 7.2% of Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $11,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IWM opened at $224.62 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.70. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.18 and a fifty-two week high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

