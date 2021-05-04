iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Acquired by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $22,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 211.6% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 171,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,275,000 after purchasing an additional 116,552 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 211.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,127,000 after purchasing an additional 35,214 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 7,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,803,260. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $154.10 and its 200 day moving average is $140.42. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $100.93 and a 52-week high of $159.28.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

