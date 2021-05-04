iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Domani Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 46,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,228,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 75,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 16,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 302.4% in the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,988,000 after buying an additional 49,825 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,980,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $959,819,000 after buying an additional 83,003 shares during the period.

IWF opened at $258.76 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $251.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.00. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $166.68 and a 12 month high of $263.21.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

