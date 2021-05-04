iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) Shares Sold by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,305,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,918,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000.

IGV opened at $356.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $354.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $348.14. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 12-month low of $123.69 and a 12-month high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

