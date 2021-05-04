iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Shares Sold by Ayalon Holdings Ltd.

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 42.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,373 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,712,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after buying an additional 4,623 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,216,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,007,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,461,000.

Shares of EWJ opened at $68.22 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.06 and a fifty-two week high of $72.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.24 and its 200-day moving average is $67.00.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

