iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Atlas Private Wealth Advisors

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EEM. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,042.5% during the fourth quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 9,959,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,607,000 after purchasing an additional 9,642,566 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14,685.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,140,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $358,915,000 after purchasing an additional 8,085,447 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,828,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,057,953,000 after purchasing an additional 7,973,660 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 143.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,513,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $439,875,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,488.4% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,369,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $174,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $53.98 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.32 and a twelve month high of $58.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.00.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

