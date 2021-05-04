iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 1,030.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,498,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,100,779 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises 5.6% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $229,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EFV. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 20,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EFV traded up $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.54. 1,557,455 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.75 and its 200-day moving average is $48.10. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

