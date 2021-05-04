iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Bought by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFA. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,255,000. Goldstein Munger & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Goldstein Munger & Associates now owns 439,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,331,000 after acquiring an additional 30,389 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 352,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,724,000 after acquiring an additional 21,737 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,831,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,602,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 128,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $78.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.54. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.01 and a 1-year high of $79.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

