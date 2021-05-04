iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 1,755.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,936 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLN. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,625,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,989 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 135.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,313,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,107,000 after purchasing an additional 755,992 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 205.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,124,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,758,000 after purchasing an additional 755,889 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,688,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,266,000.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of ICLN opened at $22.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.29. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $10.25 and a 52 week high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.