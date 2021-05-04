iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) is Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s Largest Position

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 38.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 364,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230,307 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for 14.4% of Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $26,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 693.6% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

BATS:USMV traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,462,240 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.39 and its 200 day moving average is $67.60. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.