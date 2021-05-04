iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM) by 1.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 508,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,487 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF were worth $19,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IMTM. Monticello Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,816,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,561,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,110,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,742,000 after purchasing an additional 255,975 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 153.3% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 169,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,358,000 after purchasing an additional 102,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 317,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,947,000 after purchasing an additional 90,712 shares during the last quarter.

IMTM stock opened at $39.39 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.31. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.74 and a fifty-two week high of $40.23.

