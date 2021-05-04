Ironwood Financial llc Raises Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Ironwood Financial llc increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 444.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,617 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PYA Waltman Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 329.7% during the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $2.76 on Tuesday, hitting $214.72. 206,114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,367,179. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $138.37 and a 52 week high of $219.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.29.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

