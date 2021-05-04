Ironwood Financial llc Purchases 311 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Ironwood Financial llc boosted its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNA. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 219.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Snap-on alerts:

In other news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.43, for a total transaction of $538,717.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.82, for a total transaction of $481,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,252.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,607 shares of company stock worth $9,978,884. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research increased their price target on Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.83.

Shares of Snap-on stock traded up $5.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $243.38. The stock had a trading volume of 3,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,341. The firm has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $115.60 and a 12 month high of $242.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $231.65 and its 200 day moving average is $192.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.86 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.13%.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.