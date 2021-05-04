Ironwood Financial llc Increases Stock Position in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Ironwood Financial llc grew its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) by 155.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 42,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 62,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000.

Get iShares Europe ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Europe ETF stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.13. The company had a trading volume of 7,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,691. iShares Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.10 and a fifty-two week high of $53.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.54 and its 200-day moving average is $48.26.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.