Ironwood Financial llc Has $8.63 Million Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Ironwood Financial llc lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 150.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 396,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237,962 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Ironwood Financial llc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Ironwood Financial llc owned about 0.47% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apella Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 64,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 13,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 13,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iowa State Bank increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 13,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSCN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.76. 4,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,926. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.29 and a 12-month high of $21.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.83.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.