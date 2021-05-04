Ironwood Financial llc Has $702,000 Stock Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Ironwood Financial llc lowered its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 48.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,184 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 269.0% in the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 5,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter.

IXN traded down $8.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $313.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,839. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $198.51 and a 52 week high of $331.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $317.43 and its 200-day moving average is $299.05.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

