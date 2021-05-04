Ironwood Financial llc Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ)

Ironwood Financial llc increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ) by 41,864.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 256,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 256,209 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Ironwood Financial llc owned about 0.08% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, 1ST Source Bank purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000.

BSJQ stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.67. 8,836 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,376. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.52 and a 52-week high of $25.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.60 and its 200 day moving average is $25.44.

