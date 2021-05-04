Ironwood Financial llc Acquires 1,395 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Ironwood Financial llc lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,126 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth about $1,028,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1,492.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,914 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,104,000 after acquiring an additional 64,586 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 126,355 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $24,029,000 after acquiring an additional 9,454 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,818 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Unison Asset Management LLC now owns 45,482 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities raised Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.54.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director David H. Batchelder acquired 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $197.60. The stock had a trading volume of 67,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,030,384. The company has a market capitalization of $141.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.83 and a 1 year high of $208.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $192.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.96%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

