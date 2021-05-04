iRhythm Technologies (IRTC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect iRhythm Technologies to post earnings of ($0.87) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $78.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.41 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.89%. On average, analysts expect iRhythm Technologies to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

iRhythm Technologies stock opened at $75.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -39.34 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 6.55. iRhythm Technologies has a one year low of $74.68 and a one year high of $286.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.26 and a 200 day moving average of $185.72.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $94.00 price target (down previously from $288.00) on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut iRhythm Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $170.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.43.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

