IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 8.500-8.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.20 billion-$13.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.83 billion.IQVIA also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 2.000-2.100 EPS.
Several research firms have issued reports on IQV. Barclays increased their price objective on IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Securities upped their target price on IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on IQVIA from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised IQVIA from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $237.18.
Shares of IQVIA stock traded down $3.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $230.44. The stock had a trading volume of 13,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,933. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 252.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. IQVIA has a 1 year low of $128.52 and a 1 year high of $237.47.
About IQVIA
IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.
