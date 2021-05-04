IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 8.500-8.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.20 billion-$13.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.83 billion.IQVIA also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 2.000-2.100 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on IQV. Barclays increased their price objective on IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Securities upped their target price on IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on IQVIA from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised IQVIA from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $237.18.

Shares of IQVIA stock traded down $3.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $230.44. The stock had a trading volume of 13,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,933. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 252.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. IQVIA has a 1 year low of $128.52 and a 1 year high of $237.47.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that IQVIA will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

