IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) PT Raised to $260.00

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $220.00 to $260.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on IQV. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $200.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $237.18.

NYSE IQV opened at $233.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $206.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.37. IQVIA has a 52-week low of $128.52 and a 52-week high of $237.47. The company has a market cap of $44.84 billion, a PE ratio of 257.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that IQVIA will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

