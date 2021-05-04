IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Issues Earnings Results

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $345.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.11 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. IPG Photonics updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 1.200-1.500 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $1.20-1.50 EPS.

NASDAQ:IPGP traded down $12.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $198.92. 9,225 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,970. The company has a quick ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 10.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. IPG Photonics has a 1 year low of $116.46 and a 1 year high of $262.55. The company has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.40 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $219.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.64.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

In other news, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.10, for a total value of $661,343.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,304,137.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $356,024.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,896,233.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,104 shares of company stock worth $1,123,888 in the last three months. Insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on IPGP. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $210.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.75.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.