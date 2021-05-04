Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Iovance Biotherapeutics to post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.03). On average, analysts expect Iovance Biotherapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

IOVA stock opened at $31.76 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.04. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $24.67 and a fifty-two week high of $54.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 0.94.

IOVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.62.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

