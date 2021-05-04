Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 30.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 7,721 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invitae were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invitae during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Invitae by 40.9% during the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 14,185 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitae in the first quarter worth $212,000. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Invitae by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 19,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Invitae by 44.7% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVTA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer upgraded Invitae from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Invitae from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.50 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Invitae in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.57.

NYSE:NVTA opened at $32.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 2.11. Invitae Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.84 and a fifty-two week high of $61.59.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08). Invitae had a negative net margin of 183.50% and a negative return on equity of 81.19%. The company had revenue of $100.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.87 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Invitae Co. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $133,917.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Geoffrey Crouse sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total value of $486,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,336.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 138,135 shares of company stock worth $5,860,514. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

