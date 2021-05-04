Investors Research Corp Sells 850 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Investors Research Corp decreased its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 1,543.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,948,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,346,000 after buying an additional 7,465,113 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Unum Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,351,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,647,000 after buying an additional 309,830 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Unum Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,708,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,077,000 after buying an additional 82,644 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,735,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,754,000 after purchasing an additional 246,624 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,944,000. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unum Group alerts:

In other news, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $672,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $199,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,040 shares of company stock worth $1,542,821 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Unum Group stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.46. The company had a trading volume of 21,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,419,405. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.42. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $30.34.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.04). Unum Group had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Unum Group will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.99%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.11.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.