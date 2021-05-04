Investors Research Corp Sells 550 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Investors Research Corp lessened its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 1.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,855,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,847,000 after purchasing an additional 199,791 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,844,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,963,000 after buying an additional 14,191 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,150,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,884,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,640,000. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total value of $103,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,119.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $731,260. 14.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JEF stock traded down $0.71 on Tuesday, hitting $32.01. 8,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,400,434. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.46. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a one year low of $11.82 and a one year high of $34.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.61.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.89. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.67%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

JEF has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.