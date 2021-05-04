Investors Research Corp Sells 475 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Investors Research Corp lowered its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.42. The company had a trading volume of 109,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,703,839. The company has a market capitalization of $89.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $28.36 and a one year high of $60.13.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.15.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $10,402,881.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,037,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,575,972.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 9,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $514,947.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,572 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,118.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 251,779 shares of company stock worth $14,319,060 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

