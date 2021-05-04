Investors Research Corp Sells 1,175 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Investors Research Corp trimmed its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,102 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the quarter. General Motors accounts for about 0.6% of Investors Research Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 18,870 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in General Motors by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,784,716 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $82,399,000 after acquiring an additional 750,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in General Motors by 349.5% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 858,825 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $35,761,000 after acquiring an additional 667,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GM traded down $1.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.47. The stock had a trading volume of 436,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,130,809. General Motors has a 12 month low of $20.12 and a 12 month high of $63.44. The company has a market capitalization of $79.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.25 and its 200 day moving average is $48.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 145,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $8,476,943.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 248,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,480,953.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 15,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $963,511.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,096,909.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,571,239 shares of company stock valued at $91,396,320. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on General Motors from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on General Motors from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on General Motors from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.95.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.