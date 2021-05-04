Investors Research Corp Lowers Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Investors Research Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Investors Research Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,885,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,842,000 after purchasing an additional 91,807 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,219,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,673 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 907,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,448,000 after purchasing an additional 145,068 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $75,198,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 638,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,794,000 after purchasing an additional 117,913 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.77. The stock had a trading volume of 733 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,526. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $53.51 and a 12 month high of $105.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.39 and its 200 day moving average is $92.08.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

