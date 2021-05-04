Investors Research Corp Increases Position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO)

Investors Research Corp boosted its position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO) by 29.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,178 shares during the period. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Investors Research Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF were worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIVO. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $323,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after buying an additional 21,272 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 19,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 9,622 shares during the last quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 39,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 8,418 shares during the period.

DIVO stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.50. 113,529 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.04. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a 1 year low of $25.59 and a 1 year high of $30.79.

